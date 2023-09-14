Indian Cricket Team Is Now On Whatsapp As BCCI Makes Big Announcement

Team India fans have received a big gift from the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC ODI World cup 2023. Team India has an official Whatsapp account now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) announced on Thursday, September 14. The official account of BCCI on X (formerly Twitter) posted, "Team India is now on WhatsApp Channels. Stay connected for the latest updates, exclusive photos and behind the scenes content."

It must be mentioned that this is a Whatsapp channel and the fans won't be able to talk to the Indian cricket team through it. But one thing is for sure that Indian cricket team has come closer to the fans. The Indian cricket team fan, if joins the whatsapp channel, will have all the updates related to the Men In Blue come to his or her phone directly.

The India fans will not have to wait for the updates or go to a website to check the team announcements, injury updates, and other news related to the Men in Blue. Everything Indian cricket will be available for them over the Whatsapp.

_ #TeamIndia is now on WhatsApp Channels! _



Stay connected for the latest updates __, exclusive photos _ and behind the scenes content ___



Follow us here _ https://t.co/3U8Fo9llOT pic.twitter.com/o5zs25iHka — BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2023

Earlier, Indian cricket team was on other social media websites such as Facebook, Instagram and X. The Whatsapp debut has impressed the fans and expect there to be many subscibers of this service in this cricket-crazy country.

Team India prep for the Asia Cup final

Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma has already started their prep for the final of Asia Cup 2023. Men in Blue had booked a place in the summit clash with a win over Lankans, two days ago. India have not win a single game in Asia Cup so far. Their first match against Pakistan was washed out. They outclassed Nepal in the next match. India met Pakistan again in the Super 4 clash, thrashing them by a margin of 228 runs. In their last match Sri Lanka, they got a stiff competition but they ended up winning that match by 41 runs too.

India next faces Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh. Tigers have had a horrid tournament and already out of the tournament. Bangladesh will be playing for pride, looking to finish tournament on a high. At the same time, India will be treating this match as a practice game before the final.