PAK: 268-8 (50) | AFG VS PAK, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Finish At 268
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored fifties.
Trending Photos
Pakistan has set a challenging total, considering the tricky pitch conditions. The wicket didn't favor easy scoring, evident in Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq's struggles. Gulbadin Naib dismissed both openers early in the powerplay. However, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's partnership for the third wicket was pivotal. Despite the challenging conditions, they both reached their fifties, providing a strong platform. Shakeel and Shadab's quick exits were setbacks, but Agha Salman and Mohammad Nawaz contributed valuable cameos, pushing Pakistan past 260 runs. Afghanistan's fielding was subpar, with missed chances and fumbles. With Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf absent, Afghanistan's batters face a significant challenge. The total set by Pakistan, considering the pitch behavior, may prove demanding for Afghanistan's batting lineup.
Check LIVE Score And Updates from Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI HERE.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Pakistan score 268
Paksitan have got 268 runs on the board with little hard hitting cameos from Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman in the end. After a slow start to the innings, Rizwan and Babar got Pakistan to a comfortable from where the lower order picked their team and got them to a total above 250 runs, which at one point looked very difficult.
PAK: 268/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: 3 overs left
Just 3 overs left and Nawaz-Salman have taken the aggressive approach now looking to get maximum runs from the remaining balls against Afghanistan.
PAK: 236/6 (47 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Pakistan take charge
Pakistan need to push the paddle now with just five overs left to bat for them with Salman and Nawaz in middle. Afghanistan on the other hand are looking to restrict the Men in Green below the 250-run mark.
PAK: 215/6 (45 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Pakistan eye 250 plus
Pakistan will surely look to score 250 runs plus on the board with Nawaz and Salman in the middle. Fareeh Ahmad Malik is back in the attack for Afghanistan now.
PAK: 200/6 (43 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Afghanistan bounce back
First Mohammad Rizwan and then Shadab Khan out bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Afghanistan bounce back in this contest with two wickets in two overs.
PAK: 189/6 (41 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Another one
Saud Shakeel run out by Gurbaz, a mixup in the middle and Pakistan pay the price for it. They are 4 down now in blink of an eye.
PAK: 184/4 (39.1 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI Updates: Babar departs
Babar Azam 60 (86) caught by Gurbaz bowled by Rashid Khan. Afghanistan finally break the deadlock as the star spinner strikes and gets the big fish.
PAK: 166/3 (37 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI Updates: Pakistan in control
Pakistan are in complete control at the moment as Babar Azam also completes his fifty now after Mohammad Rizwan. Brilliant show from both right-handers in the middle.
PAK: 150/2 (35 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI Updates: Afghanistan in trouble
Pakistan with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in control of this contest. Rizwan has completed his fifty with 5 boundaries so far. Babar Azam batting on 39 off 7- at the moment.
PAK: 131/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: 100-run mark crossed
Rizwan and Babar Azam take Pakistan cross the 100-run mark with Fareed Malik and Mohammad Nabi continuing attack for Afghanistan. Partnership now goes up to 61 runs off 109 balls.
PAK: 113/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Updates: PAK on top
No aggressive intent shown from either Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan at the moment, their partnership reaches 43 off 94 balls in the middle.
PAK: 95/2 (28.3 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Nabi comes in attack
Mohammad Nabi joins Ahmad Malik to attack the stumps for Afghanistan now desperately looking for a wicket. Pakistan are in a good position now with 23 overs left and 8 wickets in hand.
PAK: 90/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Afghanistan desperate for wicket
Afghanistan are desperate for a wicket at the moment with Fareed Ahmad Malik and Gulbadin Naib into the attack looking to break the stand between Babar Azam and Rizwan.
PAK: 80/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Pakistan rebuild
Pakistan have steadied their ship with Babar and Rizwan in the middle, now they need to push the run-rate with some boundaries in the middle needed. Rashid Khan continues attack for Afghanistan.
PAK: 72/2 (20.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Babar to carry
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is in the middle with Mohammad Rizwan looking to get their team to a commanding position in this contest. Rashid Khan has been brought to attack the stumps.
PAK: 64/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Pakistan look to rebuild
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are in the middle batting for Pakistan looking to buildup a solid partnership for their side in this contest. Hosts Afghanistan are looking for another wicket.
PAK: 59/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Another wicket
Imam ul Haq 13 (30) caught behind by Gurbaz bowled by Gilbadin. Afghanistan take control of this contest as Mohammad Rizwan walks in at number 4 for Pakistan.
PAK: 56/2 (14.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: All eyes on Babar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in the middle along side Imam ul Haq. Afghanistan attack with Gulbadin Naib and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
PAK: 50/1 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Gone!
Finally! Afghanistan get the first wicket they were looking for and it is Fakhar Zaman who walks back to the pavilion. Captain Babar Azam walks in now.
PAK: 42/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Pakistan off to a fine start
Pakistan are off to a steady start with Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq in the middle. Afghanistan bring in Gulbadin Naib and Mujeeb uR Rahman.
PAK: 36/0 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Mujeeb keeps it tight
Mujeeb Ur Rahman keeps the bowling tight for Afghanistan but Fakhar Zaman takes Fazalhaq Farooqi on the charge to get some much-needed boundaries for Pakistan.
PAK: 24/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Afghanistan off to good start
Good start for the bowling side, 3 overs gone and both batters are taking their time to attack the opposition showing good respect to the bowlers.
PAK: 6/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Pakistan begin innings
Pakistan open their batting with Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq in the middle. Fazalhaq Farooqi attacks the stumps for Afghanistan with the new ball.
PAK: 2/0 (1 Over)
LIVE AFG vs PAK: Afghanistan lineup
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Playing 11 of Pakistan
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Toss report
Pakistan have won the toss and captain Babar Azam has elected to bat first against Afghanistan.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Toss at 230
Toss will take place at 230 PM (IST). Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was sensational in the previous. He will look to make an impact in this contest as well.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Toss coming shortly
Toss for the 3rd ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take shortly. Captains Babar Azam and Shahidi will be coming out shortly.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Afghanistan eye win
Afghanistan have failed to win a single contest in the 3-match ODI series so far and they will look to avoid a whitewash from Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the series today.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Pakistan bowlers
Pakistan pacers have caused mayhem in this ODI series against Afghanistan and this will give tension to all the opposition teams playing in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition.
PAK vs AFG LIVE: All Eyes On Babar Azam
Babar Azam had a sorry outing in 1st ODI but he batted brilliantly for his fifty in 2nd match. Babar needs a big hundred before Asia Cup starts in a few days time. Let's see how he goes today.
AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE: Who's The Leading Run-Scorer?
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-scorer in the series with a total of 169 runs in 2 innings, including a super knock of 151. Imam-ul-haq is second with 152 runs and Shadab Khan, third with 87 runs.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the third ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at 2.30 pm IST, half an hour before the match starts at Colombo.
AFG vs PAK: Naseem Relives Last-Over Finish In 2nd ODI
After finishing the game with a last-ball boundary, Naseem Shah narrated the story of the thrilling moments of the 2nd ODI.
Such chases not for the faint-hearted _
__ @iNaseemShah the finisher on his splendid cameo last night _#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/AUANuDjlWW
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2023
LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Key Players For Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is in form. He will need support from other batters for sure. Afghanistan's bowling also needs to step up. Rashid Khan has not really had any impact in this series and he should raise his game in the last ODI.
AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Key Players For Pakistan
All eyes will be on pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Imam-ul-Haq scored a 90 in the 2nd ODI and would be itching to finish the tournament on a high, maybe with a hundred. Babar Azam too looks in top form while Mohammad Rizwan will be looking to get some runs under the belt ahead of Asia Cup.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: How To Watch Match In India?
There is no TV coverage of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series. However, you can watch the match on your digital devices.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The third and last ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at Colombo in Sri Lanka and will start at 3 pm IST. The toss will be done at 2.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Probable Playing 11s
Afghanistan Probable Playing 11: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman
Pakistan Probable Playing 11: Babar Azam (C), FK Zaman, IU Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, SH Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir
AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE: Check Out The Squads
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Wafadar Momand, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Babar vs Shahidi
The third and last ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played today in Colombo. The match starts at 3 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.