PAK: 268-8 (50) | AFG VS PAK, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Finish At 268

Pakistan has set a challenging total, considering the tricky pitch conditions. The wicket didn't favor easy scoring, evident in Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq's struggles. Gulbadin Naib dismissed both openers early in the powerplay. However, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's partnership for the third wicket was pivotal. Despite the challenging conditions, they both reached their fifties, providing a strong platform. Shakeel and Shadab's quick exits were setbacks, but Agha Salman and Mohammad Nawaz contributed valuable cameos, pushing Pakistan past 260 runs. Afghanistan's fielding was subpar, with missed chances and fumbles. With Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf absent, Afghanistan's batters face a significant challenge. The total set by Pakistan, considering the pitch behavior, may prove demanding for Afghanistan's batting lineup.

