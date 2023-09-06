Team India gave away 230 runs vs Nepal in the first round of Asia Cup 2023. The Men In Blue beat them by 10 wickets (DLS method) eventually but the fact that a low-ranked team like Nepal punched above their weight against quality Indian bowling attack should be a concern for the Indians, feels former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria.

Speaking over his YouTube channel, Kaneria said that Nepal don't have an experienced batting lineup and if they could put up a score of over 200 runs then imagine what Pakistan will do the Indian bowling attack. Kaneria also attacked India captain Rohit Sharma in hi scathing criticism. "The Indian selectors should have paid attention to India's bowling woes. Skipper Rohit Sharma also looks very confused. It seems as if he is not sure if this team can even defend 300 runs on these tracks. The same is the issue with their batting," Kaneria added.

Kaneria said that Rohit does not seem to have an idea whether his batting lineup can chase a big total before saying that India batters struggle against pacers who bowl at upto 150 kph speeds. "Yes, India won by 10 wickets against Nepal, but still, the concerns are there. The Indian top-order struggles against a good attack where pacers bowl at 150 kph," said Kaneria.

India picked their 15-man ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad on September 5. The former Pakistan leg-spinner said that while Rohit Sharma has shown immense confidence in the World Cup squad, he and the team management should have waited for the Asia Cup to get over to pick one. Kaneria said that he still has doubts over the squad and whether they will be able to go a long way in the 10-team tournament starting on October 5.

Finally, Kaneria concluded that India's batting is world class but the problem for them is that in recent past it has not clicked. He says that it is important for the lkes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer to step up against Pakistani bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

India play Pakistan in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 on September 10 at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The weather could yet again play a spoilsport as Colombo has already seen excessive rain in the last week. The group stage game between India and Pakistan was abandoned in Pallekele after just one innings due to rain.