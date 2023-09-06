BREAKING: Shubman Gill Closes In On Babar Azam’s Top Spot, Virat Kohli In THIS Position In ICC ODI Rankings

Team India opener Shubman Gill rose up in the ICC ODI ranking after his brilliant 67 off 62 balls in his side’s 10-wicket win over Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A match. Gill and Rohit Sharma’s 147-run partnership ensured that Team India qualified for the Super 4 stage in a rain-hit contest at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Gill has risen to number three position in the ICC ODI Players Ranking with 750 points, up one position from last week. Pakistan captain Babar Azam continue to be in No. 1 position with 882 points while South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen is in second spot with 777 points.

Team India duo of Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma are in 10 and 11 position respectively. Kohli failed with the bat in the rained-off Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Pakistan last week, dismissed for just 4. Rohit Sharma smashed 74 off 59 balls in the win over Nepal.

