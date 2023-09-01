India Vs Pakistan Weather Prediction: Asia Cup Match Likely To Get CANCELLED Due To This Reason

The hype for the India vs Pakistan clash is getting bigger and bigger as the Asia Cup 2023 game comes closer. The match will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and all the seats at the stadium have been sold. The two countries will come to a standstill when the two sides meet on September 2. The reason is simple. India and Pakistan have a common history. Both the countries are mad about their cricket and the history of cricket is also rich. There is a mutual respect among the cricketers from both countries but none of them want to lose to each other.

All the hype built around the Indo-Pak clash makes sense. But there is one bad news. The weather in Kandy region in Sri Lanka might play spoilsport and the match could be completely washed out. If there is no game in September 2, consider this match cancelled as there is no reserve day kept for the India vs Pakistan contest in the group stage.



From Multan to Kandy __



The team travel diary ahead of our second Asia Cup fixture __#AsiaCup2023 | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/Fcz7yJgNVy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 31, 2023

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Kandy Weather Update September 2

It has been cloudy in Pallekele for the last one week. It is expected that it will pour down heavily on the match day, especially in the afternoon. The India vs Pakistan clash starts at 3 pm IST with the toss taking place at 2.30 pm IST.

As per Accuweather, there will be a thick cloud cover over Kandy on September 2 and the probablity of rain on that day stands at 94 percent. It is also predicted that there is a 99 percent chance of rain from afternoon till night. India vs Pakistan is a day-night clash and the maximum rain is expected during the course of the match.

How can India qualify for first round if Pakistan clash is washed out?

If the India vs Pakistan is washed out, Men In Blue can still qualify for the Super 4 stage of the World Cup. The six teams taking part in the tournament have been divided into groups of two. India are in Group A with India, Pakistan and Nepal. The two best teams qualify for the next round. If India and Pakistan match is washed out, the two teams will share the points. Pakistan will qualify for the Super 4 and India will then be required to beat Nepa to qualify. India can get knocked out only if Nepal beat them, which will be a shocing result as Nepal are a low-ranked team and India are clear favourites for that match.