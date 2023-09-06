Asia Cup 2023: Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Questions If India Are Afraid Of Losing To Pakistan After Refusing To Shift Matches From Colombo

After the first Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023, the action will shift to Colombo for the remainder of the tournament. The Asian Cricket Council went through plenty of back-and-forth before deciding on Tuesday that the remained of the tournament will remain in Colombo.

According to reports, the ACC had written to all the stake-holders that Asia Cup 2023 matches could be moved to Hambantota due to the threat of rain in Colombo. However, a couple of hours later it was informed that the matches will stay in Colombo.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has alleged that Team India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are scared of losing to Pakistan and have objected to moving the matches out of Colombo. Reports suggested that the Super 4 games during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage should be shifted from Colombo to Hambantota as there are forecasts of rain. While those reports gained steam, there was a fresh confirmation from the Asia Cricket Council that the matches would not be moved out of Colombo.

“BCCI/ACC informed PCB today that they had decided to shift next India-Pak match from Colombo to Hambantota because of rain forecasts. Within one hour they changed their mind and announced Colombo as the venue. What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan ? Look at the rain forecast!” Sethi tweeted.

India’s Group A match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy due to rain on Saturday. However, both India and Pakistan have qualified to the Super 4 stage with wins over Nepal. India vs Pakistan Super 4 match is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Asia Cup 2023 tournament is being played in a ‘hybrid’ model with Pakistan and Sri Lanka hosting the event. BCCI secretary Jay Shah explained on Tuesday why the tournament wasn’t organized in UAE instead of Sri Lanka.

Jay Shah explained that the Asia Cup 2022 edition was played in the UAE in the T20 format. He underlined the significant differences between T20 and 100-over One-day formats, which influenced the decision-making process. High-performance teams from ACC member nations expressed concerns about playing One-day matches in the UAE in September. Such a schedule could potentially lead to player fatigue and increased injury risks, especially right before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.