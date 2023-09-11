Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Team India’s Qualification Scenario For Final If Match Against Pakistan Is Washed Out

Team India are playing their first Super 4 match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match has already pushed into the Reserve Day on Monday due to incessant rain in Colombo on Sunday. If the match is not completed even on Reserve Day, India and Pakistan will share 1 point each on account of match getting washed.

This can be the second India vs Pakistan to be washed out in the Asia Cup 2023 after the Group A match was abandoned without a ball getting bowled in the second innings of the game on September 2. Babar Azam’s Pakistan and Sri Lanka both have secured 2 points so far in the Super 4 after their wins over Bangladesh.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the first match of the Super 4 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore last week. While Sri Lanka also notched up a 21-run win over Bangladesh in their first game of Super 4 last week at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What will happen with India vs Pakistan Reserve Day gets washed out?

If India’s match against Pakistan gets washed out on Monday, both teams will get 1 point each. Babar Azam’s side will have 3 points from 2 matches with one game in hand against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma’s side will have 1 point from 1 game with two matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

India can get to 5 points by beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh while Pakistan will also be on 5 points if they can beat Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match.

If India lose to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, the maximum they can achieve is 3 points (with a win over Bangladesh) and they will have to hope that Sri Lanka can beat Pakistan in their last Super 4 game, so that both India and Pakistan can end on 3 points and final place is decided on the basis on net run-rate.

If India lose to Sri Lanka and Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in their last match, then Sri Lanka and Pakistan will qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final on September 7 with 4 and 5 points respectively. While India will be flying back home with a maximum of 3 points.

If all three of India’s matches in Super 4 are washed out due to rain, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will qualify for the final thanks to their wins over Bangladesh.