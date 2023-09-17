Asia Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar With Indian Cricket Fraternity Praises Mohammed Siraj For Fiery Spell, Check Posts Here

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, joined the cricket community in sending their best wishes to the Indian team as they secured their historic eighth Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka on a memorable Sunday. ('Padosi Abhi Bhi...,' Irfan Pathan's Savage Dig At Pakistan Goes Viral After India Lift Asia Cup 2023 Trophy)

Sachin took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations #TeamIndia on an emphatic victory! A difficult day indeed for Sri Lankan cricket. Must say, @mdsirajofficial's upfront spell was rather spicy to handle! Well done,"

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly showed his faith in the Indian team and said, "I said at the start .. this is a very strong team .. they looked superb throughout ..well done team india.. Rohit sharma second Asia cup title .. well done Rohit, Dravid, support staff selectors and all the team members @bcci."

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir in simple words extended his wishes to the team and wrote, "What an emphatic win India! Next step WC."

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad praised Siraj and wrote, "Clinical win for Team India. Siraj was exceptional and many boxes ticked for us. Congratulations @BCCI on winning the Asia Cup."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote a special message for the Indian team, "The 2023 Asia Cup victory was a testament to our unity and determination! @mdsirajofficial 6-wicket haul was a standout in the finals, but it was the combined effort of our team that secured this prestigious trophy. Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team and support staff for this fantastic achievement!"

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated India and wrote, "Powerful performance Team INDIA @BCCI congratulations."

Coming to the match, after speedster, Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's fifty-run partnership helped India lift the Asia Cup trophy for the 8th time in style after beating co-hosts in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Leading the India fast bowling effort, Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling performance in the summit clash. It just took a little more than two hours for India to win their 8th Asia Cup title in style. Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after five years.

The Asia Cup summit clash witnessed a remarkable turn of events as Indian paceman Siraj bowled a dream spell against Sri Lanka. In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Sri Lanka was bowled out for a mere 50 runs in just 15.2 overs, predominantly due to Siraj’s outstanding performance, claiming six wickets in seven overs.