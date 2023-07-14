Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Likely To Be Delayed As PCB Ask For More Matches In Pakistan, Says Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, currently attending ICC meetings in Durban, are scheduled to meet representatives of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Dubai on Sunday and Monday. Their aim is to finalize the details and schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup, expected to commence on August 31, according to a report by thenews.com.

A PCB official in Durban informed 'The News' that after initial discussions held in South Africa, the ACC representatives will meet with PCB officials in Dubai to determine all the relevant details concerning the Asia Cup. It has been confirmed that Pakistan will be hosting four matches, as opposed to the initial agreement of hosting only one match (Pakistan vs. Nepal).



cre Trending Stories

The official stated, "To start with, the ACC agreed to hold just one Asia Cup match in Pakistan, specifically Pakistan vs. Nepal. However, after a series of discussions between former Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi and ACC officials, it was decided that Pakistan would host three more matches. These matches include Pakistan vs. Nepal and most of the first-round matches of other groups, namely Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan. If both teams reach the final, Pakistan will play against arch-rivals India, most probably in Dambulla, twice in a week."

Pakistan to Host Four Matches: Following initial discussions, the ACC agreed to hold only one match, Pakistan vs. Nepal, in Pakistan. However, after productive negotiations between former Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi and ACC officials, Pakistan's hosting rights were expanded. The country will now host a total of four matches, including Pakistan vs. Nepal and several first-round matches between other participating teams.



Financial Considerations: The PCB emphasizes the importance of generating substantial revenue from the Asia Cup. While the matches in Sri Lanka have yet to be assigned specific venues, the focus lies on securing revenue for Pakistan's hosting of the remaining matches. Initially, the event was planned to be held in the UAE, where the PCB expected significant revenue from gate sales, ground hoarding, and associated marketing activities. However, the challenge of generating additional revenue in Sri Lanka necessitates reaching an understanding with the ACC to ensure a mutually beneficial financial outcome.



Matching India's Revenue: The PCB, under the leadership of Najam Sethi, has been engaged in discussions with ACC officials to ensure revenue generation on par with what India achieved when hosting the Asia Cup in the UAE last year. The PCB aims to secure an equivalent financial outcome, further underscoring the significance of revenue generation for Pakistan.



Additional Considerations: Beyond financial matters, the meeting in Dubai will address various logistical aspects such as team arrangements, officials' coordination, and travel arrangements for journalists covering the event. These elements play a crucial role in ensuring a successful and smoothly executed Asia Cup.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has called for an emergency meeting in Dubai on Sunday to discuss and finalize the schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. pic.twitter.com/320KbmU9h8 July 14, 2023

The PCB official emphasized that the financial aspect of the Asia Cup is of paramount importance. While the matches in Sri Lanka have yet to be decided, the focus lies on generating revenue for Pakistan's hosting of the remaining matches. Initially, the event was planned to be held in the UAE, where the PCB expected to generate revenue from gate money, ground hoarding, and related marketing ventures. However, in Sri Lanka, it may be challenging to generate additional revenue. Therefore, the PCB aims to reach an understanding with the ACC to ensure they receive the desired revenue. During Najam Sethi's tenure as the head of the PCB Committee, negotiations were underway with ACC officials to secure an amount equivalent to what India generated from hosting the Asia Cup in the UAE last year.

Apart from revenue, other matters such as teams, officials, and journalists' travel arrangements will also be discussed in the upcoming meeting in Dubai on Sunday. The PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, and BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, who recently met in Durban, had preliminary discussions on all the issues that are expected to be finalized in Dubai before the official announcement. The only available window to host the Asia Cup is in the first fifteen days of September, with the first match already scheduled for August 31. After September 15, the focus will shift to World Cup preparations.