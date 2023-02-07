In the midst of the ongoing debate over the 2023 Asia Cup, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq offered an unusual opinion, arguing that moving the continental competition to Dubai is the right choice. Pakistan is slated to host the Asia Cup in September of 2023. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, however, made it clear last year that the Indian team would not be travelling to Pakistan for the tournament and urged that the event be transferred to a neutral location.

During the Saturday meeting in Bahrain, which was attended by both BCCI secretary Shah and PCB chairman Sethi along with other ACC board members, no concrete decision could be taken on the venue of the Asia Cup.

"It's good for cricket. And for cricket promotion. India-Pakistan games only happen in ICC tournaments. If Asia Cup has been shifted to Dubai, then it's the best option. It's good for cricket and cricketers.

"It doesn't happen like this. This has been on for years. If the two boards sit across the table and chat, it would be great. Both boards should solve this issue," Razzaq told Geo News.

Pakistan and India do not play bilateral cricket and only meet in global tournaments or multi-team events since 2013 due to strained political tensions between the two countries.

India's last trip to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, while Pakistan's last visit to India was for the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. The two teams last played each other at the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.