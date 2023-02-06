topStoriesenglish2570415
AAKASH CHOPRA

'Buddy! Aapke Father Aaye Hai', Aakash Chopra and Indian Fans Give Befitting Reply to Cricket Australia's '36 all-out' Post

Team India thrashed Australia in the last two series they travelled down under.

Australia is well renowned for using psychological tricks to put its opponents under pressure. Additionally, Cricket Australia attempted to use the same trick on Monday by posting an old footage of India's previous visit to Australia. The video depicts India's disastrous batting performance during the 2020–21 series, when Australia displayed one of its most devastating bowling performances ever by dismissing Team India for just 36 in Adelaide's first Test's second innings.

"All out for 36. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Thursday," tweeted cricket.com.au. But numerous Indian supporters, including former cricketer Aakash Chopra, who reminded them of the series score as India went on to win the series 2-1, did not like CA's approach.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is scheduled to begin with NagpurTest on Thursday. Since 2004, Australia has not won in a Test series played in India. India, on the other hand, would aim to continue their dominance after winning their two previous visits to the country. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was started from the 1996–97 season, will be presented in its 16th overall edition at this time. Since then, Australia has won 5, while India has won 9 of the 15 completed series. One series was a tie.

