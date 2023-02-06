'Buddy! Aapke Father Aaye Hai', Aakash Chopra and Indian Fans Give Befitting Reply to Cricket Australia's '36 all-out' Post

Australia is well renowned for using psychological tricks to put its opponents under pressure. Additionally, Cricket Australia attempted to use the same trick on Monday by posting an old footage of India's previous visit to Australia. The video depicts India's disastrous batting performance during the 2020–21 series, when Australia displayed one of its most devastating bowling performances ever by dismissing Team India for just 36 in Adelaide's first Test's second innings.

All out for 36 _



The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Thursday! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Uv08jytTS7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2023

Buddy ! Aapke Father aaye hai pic.twitter.com/erD8gdCFo4 — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) February 6, 2023

Do not delete this tweet after one month from today . — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) February 6, 2023

& what happened after that ? 2 test series lost at home .. fortress breached ____ #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Pushkar Jog (@jogpushkar) February 6, 2023

And here the salty indians come right on cue _ pic.twitter.com/bxklcT95dH — JAKE BUCKLEY __ (@TheMasterBucks) February 6, 2023

Guy said can't wait to see in Gabba & He himself went missing after that Gabba Test __ pic.twitter.com/ev6kF5FcqP — __ (@iamrohitian) February 6, 2023

It's been 18 years since you won series in India!! pic.twitter.com/VuARhyUuVk February 6, 2023

And this is how it ended. pic.twitter.com/Xmd1SWwobz — rae (@ChillamChilli_) February 6, 2023

Majority of pct pans pic.twitter.com/EertQTTFfi — Tom Gravestone (@Whygravestone) February 6, 2023

Yes and india bodied australia in their own home to win 2-1 pic.twitter.com/SkBKbeBj9l — Prasun Jha (@jprasun21) February 6, 2023

"All out for 36. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Thursday," tweeted cricket.com.au. But numerous Indian supporters, including former cricketer Aakash Chopra, who reminded them of the series score as India went on to win the series 2-1, did not like CA's approach.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is scheduled to begin with NagpurTest on Thursday. Since 2004, Australia has not won in a Test series played in India. India, on the other hand, would aim to continue their dominance after winning their two previous visits to the country. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was started from the 1996–97 season, will be presented in its 16th overall edition at this time. Since then, Australia has won 5, while India has won 9 of the 15 completed series. One series was a tie.