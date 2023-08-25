Shubman Gill Shines In Yo-Yo Test, Surpassing Virat Kohli And Hardik Pandya Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

In the midst of their preparations for the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team recently underwent the rigorous Yo-Yo fitness test. This essential assessment serves as a crucial determinant for player selection, ensuring that the squad is in prime physical condition. Let's delve into the Yo-Yo test results of some of India's top cricketers and the latest developments from their training camp.

All the Indian players who have appeared in the Yo-Yo Test have passed - most of them scored between 16.5 to 18 [PTI]



- Gill has the highest with 18.7 pic.twitter.com/T1n2Vg26dw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 25, 2023

The Yo-Yo Test Scores: A Glimpse into Fitness Levels



The Yo-Yo test measures aerobic endurance and has become synonymous with cricket fitness. The current passing score for Indian cricketers is 16.5, indicating a high level of fitness required to represent the nation.

Virat Kohli's Bold Revelation: 17.2

India's former captain, Virat Kohli, stirred up controversy by publicly sharing his Yo-Yo test score of 17.2 via an Instagram story. This move drew criticism from the BCCI top brass, emphasizing the confidentiality of such information.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya Pass with Flying Colors

Captain Rohit Sharma and Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya both successfully cleared the Yo-Yo test, but their specific scores remain undisclosed. These results reaffirm their fitness for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The Variability of Yo-Yo Test Scores

It's essential to recognize that Yo-Yo test scores can fluctuate, influenced by factors like workload and daily fitness levels. A cricketer achieving a particular score one day might perform differently the next, adding an element of unpredictability to the assessment.

KL Rahul's Uncertain Participation

KL Rahul, nursing a niggle, was a part of the fitness drills but reportedly did not take the Yo-Yo test. His readiness for wicketkeeping duties remains a concern, and his progress will be closely monitored.

Shreyas Iyer Gets the Green Light

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, returning from injury, received a clearance from the NCA authorities. However, his fitness will continue to be closely monitored to ensure he's match-ready.

Cricket Stars from Dublin to Focus on Skill-Set

Cricketers joining the squad from Dublin, including Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, and Tilak Varma, will not partake in the Yo-Yo test. Instead, they will focus on the skill-set segment of the camp, allowing them to acclimatize seamlessly.

Comprehensive Medical Checks and Match Simulations

Aside from the Yo-Yo test, the cricketers are undergoing comprehensive medical assessments. These include checks for lipid profiles, blood sugar levels, uric acid, calcium, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, creatinine, testosterone, and Dexa tests. The medical evaluations aim to ensure that players are in optimal health. In the days ahead, the Indian cricket team will engage in match simulations under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour. These practice sessions will serve as a critical component of their preparation for the Asia Cup 2023.