Asia Cup 2023: Washington Sundar Set To Replace Axar Patel Ahead Of India vs Sri Lanka Final

India all-rounder Washington Sundar is set to join Team India in Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup final in Colombo. Sundar is set to replace Axar Patel who sustained multiple injuries during the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh.

Washington Sundar is likely to replace Axar Patel (injury) in the Asia Cup squad. [Cricbuzz] pic.twitter.com/Y6vGnfK5h2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 16, 2023

During India's final Super Four Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh, Axar received a blow to his hand while batting. However, the team management has not taken a final call regarding Axar's status for the final yet. (Asia Cup 2023: HUGE Blow To Sri Lanka Ahead Of Final Against India As Key Player Ruled Out)

Axar has played in two matches during the tournament so far, having scored 68 runs at an average of 34.00, with the best score of 42 against Bangladesh, which went in vain during a run-chase of 266 runs. He has also taken a wicket.

If Sundar is drafted into the team, he will be extremely useful with his left-arm batting and right-arm off-breaks. He has played 16 ODIs for India, taking 16 wickets and scoring 233 runs in nine innings with one fifty.