Asia Cup 2023: What Happens If India Vs Pakistan Clash Gets Washed Out? Is There A Reserve Day?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Weather Prediction: There is reserve day kept for the first round clashes and the teams will share a point each if the game gets washed out totally. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 12:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Asia Cup 2023: What Happens If India Vs Pakistan Clash Gets Washed Out? Is There A Reserve Day? India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup today. (Source: Twitter)

The India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023 is here. The match will be played at Pallekele stadium in Kandy and it will start at 3 pm IST. However, there is one big obstacle for the organisers. The Rain. The weather predicted that it is going to rain throughout the day in Pallekele. The Accuweather predicts 50 to 60 percent rain from 1 pm to 11 pm in Pallekele. The India vs Pakistan clash will be played from 3 pm IST to 11 pm IST as it is a 50-over match and expect the spell of rains to disrupt the game at least, if not totally wash it out.

What happens if the game is totally washed out?


Rain and India vs Pakistan clash is a love story nobody approves of. Remember how in the last T20 World Cup in Australia the Melbourne weather almost played spoilsport. But things improved on the match day despite it raining all through the week. India and Pakistan fans will be hoping for the same to happen even on Saturday, September 2. India and Pakistan rarely meet in an international match dur to their respective governments being at loggerheads. The political tension is always high between the nations which leads to lack of sporting and artistic exchanges. 

India and Pakistan meet only in either Asian Cricket Council (ACC) or International Cricket Council (ICC) events. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012 when Pakistan toured India. These ICC and ACC games give fans the opportunity to see their players play against each other. Rain, however, turned out to be a real bummer in some of these matches. 

Fans would be hoping that at least they get to some overs being bowled. But if the match is washed out, it would be a huge disappointment for them. But what happens if the game is totally washed out and there is no result. Is there a reserve day kept for the India vs Pakistan match? The answer is a disappointing NO.

There is no reserve day for any match in the group stage. If the India vs Pakistan clash is washed out, the two teams will share the points and move on. Pakistan wiIndia will then qualify with 3 points while India will need to beat Nepal in their next match to move to the next round. If Pakistan and India qualify for the Super 4 stage, they will play each other again on September 10 and maybe again in the final.

