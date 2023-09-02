Kandy Weather Update India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Will The BIG Clash Be Called Of Due To Rain

Asia Cup 2023 is set to witness one of the biggest clashes with arch-rivals India and Pakistan facing off in match No. 3 at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. However, one of the biggest concerns for the fans is the weather in Kandy which was overcast in the morning.

In the days leading up to the big clash India vs Pakistan, the MET department predicted around 80 per cent chances of rain at the Pallekele stadium from mid-afternoon to evening. But there is some good news in store for the India and Pakistan cricket fans. The weather in Kandy has substantially improved for Saturday afternoon and evening.

While the humidity will be high around 89 per cent and there will be cloud cover of 98 per cent around Kandy at the time of the toss at 230pm IST, the chances of rain has come down to only 60 per cent in the afternoon.



The temperature at the start of the game is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius. There is, however, chance of rain later in the evening on Saturday with temperature dipping to around 21 degrees but humidity rising to 100 per cent. The chance of rain increases to about 65 per cent by Saturday evening.

Fans will be hoping that rain stays away from most of the encounter on Saturday and we can have full 50-over match between India and Pakistan. India’s last ODI against Pakistan in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in Manchester was also hit by rain as India won by 89 runs (DLS method).

Kandy comes under Central Province, which is expected to receive rain on Friday and Saturday. “Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and Galle and Matara districts,” the Department of Meteorology said in its bulletin for Wednesday to Sri Lanka news.

“Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.”

India and Pakistan can face each other at least three times in the Asia Cup 2023, with a Super 4 clash set between the two sides – if they both qualify – on September 10 and if Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s side qualify for the final they can again play each other on September 17.