Asia Cup 2023: What India Needs To Do Qualify For Super 4s After Rain Washes Out Pakistan Game; Check IND Vs NEP Match Details And Points Table

India's opening game of Asia Cup 2023 against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out which resulted in both teams sharing a point each. India were bowled out for 266 inside 50 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision to bat first was taken by looking at the weather condition in Pallekele. It had rained all week in this small Sri Lankan town and both teams were looking to do the same thing: win the toss, bat first as chasing is always risky with Duckworth/Lewis in place in such rain-curtailed matches.

India got learnings from the game as big players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli got tested by Pakistani pacers. But the biggest win for them was how middle order performed, especially the pair of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. Kishan, who replaced KL Rahul at No 5, stroked a fighting 82 vs Pakistan. This was the first time the Bihar-born cricketer was facing Pakistani bowlers at international level and he oozed class throughout the innings. At the other end, Hardik Pandya put up a great fight too, scoring 87 on a difficult pitch and against a tough bowling attack.

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table

India are placed at second spot in Group A with Pakistan already in the Super 4 stage. Babar Azam's side beat Nepal by a massive 238 runs in the first match at Multan and with one more point thanks to washout in Pallekele, they have entered the next round. Nepal remain on third spot, with one more game remaining in this group against India.

In Group A, Afghanistan will play their first match against bottom-placed Bangadesh, who lost to group toppers Sri Lanka by five wickets in their opener.

How can India qualify for the Super 4 stage?

Rohit Sharma's India would have loved the 2 points after beating Pakistan on Saturday. But the Men In Blue cannot control the weather and will be happy to settle with one point. To qualify for the next round, they now need to beat Nepal, not by any particular margin. A simple win will take Indians into Super 4s. However, a loss will knock them out of the competition. Defeat vs Nepal is highly unlikely as India are a far better side than their neighbours. India will need to ensure they cross the Nepal hurdle to start thinking about the Super 4 stage.

India will play Pakistan againt on September 10, at Colombo, if they beat Nepal on Monday (September 4) and make it to Super 4s. In Super 4s, all four teams will play each other once and the top two will play the final.