Asia Lions vs World Giants Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ALN vs WGS LLC 2023 Match No 3 in Doha, 80PM IST, March 13

On Monday (March 13) at 8:00 PM IST, the third match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 will take place at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The Asia Lions and World Giants will compete in this match. With two points, Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions lead the table. In the first match, they defeated India Maharajas by nine runs, and Misbah-ul-Haq was named the Player of the Match for his impressive knock of 73 runs in the first innings.

The World Giants, led by former Australian skipper Aaron Finch, had a brilliant game against India Maharajas. Finch scored 53 runs in 31 balls and won the Player of the Match award. Additionally, the 41-year-old Australian all-rounder Shane Watson contributed 55 runs, helping his team put up a target of 166 runs. They come into this game after defeating the Indian side by two runs.

Match Details

Asia Lions vs World Giants, 3rd Match

West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 05:30 PM LOCAL

Asia Lions vs World Giants Legends: Dream 11

Upul Tharanga, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle (Vc), Misbah-ul-Haq, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Shane Watson (C), Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee, Isuru Udana, Muttiah Muralitharan.

Asia Lions vs World Giants Probable Playing XI

Asia Lions: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan, Mishbah-ul-Haq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Shahid Afridi (C), Rajin Saleh, Shoaib Akhtar, Isuru Udana, Muttiah Muralitharan.

World Giants: Aaron Finch (C), Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, Kevin O'Brien, Ricardo Powell, Morne van Wyk, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Morne Morkel.

Asia Lions vs World Giants Full Squad

Asia Lions: Shahid Afridi (C), Muthiah Muralidaran, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Rajin Saleh, Abdul Razzaq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir.

World Giants: Aaron Finch (C), Lendl Simmons, Eoin Morgan, Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood, Kevin O'Brien, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Morne van Wyk, Monty Panesar, Morne Morkel, Brett Lee.