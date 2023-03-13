topStoriesenglish2583167
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Set To Fly Plane? Stump Mic Conversation Goes Viral - Watch

The fourth Test was a must-win for India before the start of the match because a victory in Ahmedabad would have helped India confirm a place in the World Test Championship final.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 05:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 between Australia and India is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match seems to be heading towards a draw as the Australians have started the final day's play positively. After India took a 91-run lead in the first innings, the Aussies batted with caution during the morning session of the final day's play, frustrating the Indian bowlers.

The Aussies have lost only one wicket during the morning session, and that was Matthew Kuhnemann, the nightwatchman, who came out as an opening batter alongside Travis Head on Day 4. Kuhnemann faced a total of 35 deliveries to score 6 runs and was sent back to the pavilion by Ravichandran Ashwin on the fourth ball of the 11th over. After his dismissal, the world's No. 1 Test batter, Marnus Labuschagne, arrived at the crease to bat at No. 3 for the Baggy Greens. As he made his way to the centre, Virat Kohli's hilarious conversation with his Indian teammates was caught in the stump microphone.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Virat can be seen and heard saying, "10-minute dur hai. Plane mein pehle he baith jaunga. Main udaunga aaj." Although the reference to his comment was not clear from the video, it is assumed that the Indian players had some friendly banter with each other during the day's play.

The fourth Test was a must-win for India before the start of the match because a victory in Ahmedabad would have helped India confirm a place in the World Test Championship final. However, with Sri Lanka failing to win the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, India is confirmed to play in the final for a second straight World Test Championship edition.

