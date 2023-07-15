Asian Games 2023: Team India Possible Cricket Schedule At Event, When Can India Vs Pakistan Match Take Place

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the men’s and women’s cricket team event for the Asian Games 2023, scheduled to take place in India later this year. The Indian men’s cricket team will be taking part at the Asian Games for the first time in their history and BCCI have decided to send a second-string side featuring some top performers in the IPL 2023 season as the schedule for the Asian Games will be clashing with the ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place in India.

According to the official Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, the cricket teams in men’s and women’s events will seeded according to their ICC T20I Team Ranking on 1st June 2023. Which means the Indian men’s team will be seeded 1st will be seeded No. 1 (according to their world No. 1 ranking) while the women’s team will be ranked 4th.

As a result both Indian teams will be directly playing in the Quarterfinal stages. Team India men’s team, which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will play their quarterfinal match against the winners Match 7 between 5th seed and 18th seeded team on October 5 from 12pm IST onwards. While the women’s team will take on the winner of Match 5 between 5th seed and 12th-seeded team in their quarterfinal match on September 24 from 12pm IST onwards.



Pakistan, according to the ranking, should be seeded 4th for the Asian Games 2023. They will play their Quarterfinal also on October 5 against winners of Match 10 between winners of match 5 and 6.

How can India vs Pakistan match take place?

The Asian Games 2023 can witness the first-ever India vs Pakistan in the men’s event if both sides win their respective quarterfinal matches. According to the schedule, India and Pakistan can face off in the second semifinal set to take place on October 6 from 12pm IST onwards.

Both India and Pakistan need to win three matches each according to their seedings to win a historic first gold medal at the Asian Games 2023.

Following is possible Team India schedule at Asian Games 2023…

October 5 – India vs winner of Match 7 – 12pm IST

October 6 – Semifinal 2 – 12 pm IST

October 7 – Bronze medal match or Final – 730am/12pm IST

Indian Team squads for Asian Games 2023

Team India (Senior Men) squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

Team India (Senior Women) squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar