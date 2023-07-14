BREAKING: BCCI Announces Squad For 2023 Asian Games, Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain

In an exciting development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming 19th Asian Games men's cricket competition. Led by the talented Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team comprises some of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket. With a strong and well-rounded squad, Team India aims to bring home the gold medal in the T20 format tournament scheduled from 28th September to 8th October.

The squad for Team India (Senior Men) for the 19th Asian Games has been carefully chosen to showcase the exceptional skills and potential of young Indian cricketers. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the captain, leading the team with his strategic prowess and batting expertise. The squad includes promising players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

In addition to the main squad, the BCCI has also named a list of standby players who will be ready to step in if any member of the primary squad is unable to participate. The standby list includes talented cricketers such as Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, and Sai Sudarsan. These players will remain on standby, maintaining their form and readiness to contribute to the team's success.

The men's cricket competition at the 19th Asian Games will follow the T20 format, a fast-paced and thrilling version of the game. As one of the most popular forms of cricket worldwide, T20 demands quick decision-making, explosive batting, and precise bowling. With a combination of experienced players and young talents, Team India is well-equipped to tackle the challenges of the competition and secure a podium finish.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk) Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.