Asian Games 2023: Tilak Varma Dedicates Fifty In Semi-Final For India Against Bangladesh To His Mother, Says THIS
Tilak Varma dedicated his fifty to his mother and daughter of Rohit Sharma, Samaira, who is his best friend.
Trending Photos
The Indian cricket team are on their way to win gold at the Asian Games 2023 in China after winning their semi-final match against Bangladesh on Friday (October 6). When India chased a mere target of 97 runs, Tilak Varma, who made his international debut earlier this year during India's tour of the Caribbean, struck a fantastic half-century. After completing his fifty, the gifted cricketer raised his shirt to see his parents' tattoos.
Checkout the video here:
Tilak Varma dedicates his knock for his mother.
The future star of Indian cricket.pic.twitter.com/KyKbk2Ix9B Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2023
He further said that Samaira, the daughter of Rohit Sharma, was the reason of his celebration for fifty. Even during the West Indiies, Tilak had devoted his celebration of reaching his first T20I fifty to Samaira.
Live Tv