IND VS BAN ASIAN GAMES 2023

LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN, Semi-Final 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Saif Hassan

India Vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India aim for a spot in the final when they take on Tigers' second-string side on Friday, October 6

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score
LIVE Blog

Indian men's cricket team will be in action on October 6, Friday, but not in India at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup but in Hangzhou in Republic of China at the Asian Games 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India will be taking on Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the cricket event at Asiad. India reached the semi-finals by beating Nepal by 23 runs in the Quarter-Final 1. 

All eyes will be on Rinku Singh, who ahd struck a 15-ball 37 in the first quarter-final. Not to forget, Yashasvi Jaiswal had smashed a 100-run knock in just 49 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes respectively. India's medals tally had reached a total of 86 at the end of Day 11. Indian men's kabaddi team will also be in action in the semi-finals vs Pakistan and that match will start at 12.30 pm IST.    

Check India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score and Updates From Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1

05 October 2023
20:20 PM

India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games LIVE: Gaikwad Vs Hassan

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the Indian team vs Bangladesh in the first semifinal of men's cricket at Asian Games 2023 with an aim to seal a spot in the final, which will be the gold medal match. Watch this space for all latest updates.

