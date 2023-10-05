LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN, Semi-Final 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Saif Hassan

Indian men's cricket team will be in action on October 6, Friday, but not in India at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup but in Hangzhou in Republic of China at the Asian Games 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India will be taking on Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the cricket event at Asiad. India reached the semi-finals by beating Nepal by 23 runs in the Quarter-Final 1.

All eyes will be on Rinku Singh, who ahd struck a 15-ball 37 in the first quarter-final. Not to forget, Yashasvi Jaiswal had smashed a 100-run knock in just 49 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes respectively. India's medals tally had reached a total of 86 at the end of Day 11. Indian men's kabaddi team will also be in action in the semi-finals vs Pakistan and that match will start at 12.30 pm IST.

Check India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score and Updates From Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1