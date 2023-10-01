Asian Games 2023: Washington Sundar And Indian Cricket Team Support Badminton Players In Gold Medal Match Against China - Watch

Well-known cricketers such Washington Sundar, Tilak Verma, and others were spotted shouting for the Indian contingent as they watched the match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang.

By making it to the Asian Games finals for the first time, the Indian men's badminton team is about to make history. India defeated South Korea 3-2 in an exciting semifinal encounter, with all three victories coming in the singles matches despite some difficulties in the doubles. In the decisive match, they will take on China and try to win the gold medal. (Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Rohit Sharma, Watch Your Pads,' Dale Steyn Warns India Captain For Shaheen Shah Afridi - Watch)

Indian men's badminton team faced a big blow just before their historic match for the first-ever gold medal at the Asian Games as in-form shutter HS Prannoy will miss the final after he suffered injury on Sunday, as per Olympics.com. Mithun Manjunathan has replaced the ace shutter in the men's singles clash.

The Indian men's badminton team on Saturday created history by defeating South Korea 3-2 in an exhilarating semifinal to enter the team events final for the first time at the Asian Games.

Prannoy had a great game on Saturday where he took on South Korea's Hyeokjin Jeon. The world championships bronze medallist was pretty deceptive in his approach and he scripted a fine comeback win of 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 against Hyeokjin Jeon.

Indian Team matches: Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang, Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shifeng, Dhruv Kapila / Sai Pratheek vs Liu Yuchen / Ou Xuanyi, Mithun Manjunathan vs Weng Hongyang. (With ANI inputs)