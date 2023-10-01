Live Updates | Asian Games 2023 Day 8: Nikhat Zareen Plays Boxing Semis; Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Aim For Gold

More medals will be on offer for the Indian athletes on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 going on in Hangzhou in Republic of China. All eyes will be on the brilliant Nikhat Zareen, who is in red hot form inside the ring as she plays her semi-final bout. She had India's first medal in boxing at this Asiad by winning the quarter-final bout on September 29. With that win, she had also booked her spot in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Plenty of medals to be won in Track and Field too as Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj to run in the women's 100m hurdles final. Jinson Johnson and Ajay Kumar Saroj are in the Men's 1500m final while Avinash Sable will go for gold in the Men's Steeplechase final. Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar are playing the Men's Long Jump final too. The Indian women's hockey team will be taking on South Korea while men's and women's trap finals are also there. India have won 36 medal so far, including e medal tally extends to 36. India have won 10 gold, 13 silver, and 13 bronze.

