Live Updates | Asian Games 2023 Day 8: Nikhat Zareen Plays Boxing Semis; Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Aim For Gold
Asian Games 2023 Day 8: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen will be aimin to win her semi-final clash while Indian women's hcokey team takes on South Korea and Track and Field stars Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable run in their respective finals
More medals will be on offer for the Indian athletes on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 going on in Hangzhou in Republic of China. All eyes will be on the brilliant Nikhat Zareen, who is in red hot form inside the ring as she plays her semi-final bout. She had India's first medal in boxing at this Asiad by winning the quarter-final bout on September 29. With that win, she had also booked her spot in the Paris Olympics 2024.
Plenty of medals to be won in Track and Field too as Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj to run in the women's 100m hurdles final. Jinson Johnson and Ajay Kumar Saroj are in the Men's 1500m final while Avinash Sable will go for gold in the Men's Steeplechase final. Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar are playing the Men's Long Jump final too. The Indian women's hockey team will be taking on South Korea while men's and women's trap finals are also there. India have won 36 medal so far, including e medal tally extends to 36. India have won 10 gold, 13 silver, and 13 bronze.
Asian Games Day 8 LIVE: Indians in action; look at schedule
Archery:
Tushar Shelke, Atanu Das, Mirnal Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara - Recurve men's individual (Qualification)
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Aditi Swami - Compound women's individual (Qualification)
Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan - Compound men's individual (Qualification)
Prachi Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat - Recurve women's individual (Qualification)
Athletics:
Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Sahib Singh - Men's shot put (Final) at 4:30 pm
Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar Murali - Men's long jump (Final) at 4:40 pm
Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase (Final) at 4:45 pm
Seema Punia - Women's discus throw (Final) at 5:35 pm
Harmilan Bains and Deeksha - Women's 1,500m (Final) at 5:50 pm
Jinson Johnson and Ajay Saroj - Men's 1,500m (Final) at 6:00 pm
Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj - Women's 100m hurdles (Final) at 6:45 pm
Megha Pradeep - Women's canoe single 200m (Heat 1)
Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 200m (Round 1 - Heat 1) at 7:10 am
Soniya Devi - Women's kayak single 500m (Heat 2)
Amlan Borgohain - Men's 200m (Round 1 - Heat 4) at 7:45 am
Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon Long Jump at 6:30 am onwards
Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw at 6:30 am onwards
Badminton:
India vs China - Men's team (Final) at 2:30 pm
Basketball:
India vs China - Women's (Group stage) at 5:30 pm
Boxing:
Nikhat Zareen vs Raksat Chuthamat - Women's 50kg (semi-final) at 4:30 pm
Jasmine Lamboria vs Ungyong Won - Women’s 60kg (Quarterfinal) at 12:30 pm
Parveen Hooda vs Sitora Turdibekova - Women’s 57kg (Quarterfinal) at 11:45 am
Bridge:
Men's, women's and mixed team (Round Robin 2)
Chess:
Men's and women's teams (Round 3)
Equestrian:
Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun - Eventing cross-country team and individual events
Golf:
Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men's individual and team (Round 4) at 4:00 am
Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth - Women's individual and team (Round 4) at 4:00 am
Hockey:
India vs South Korea - Women's (Group stage) at 1:30 pm
Kurash:
Aditya Dhopaokar vs Hassan Rasooli - Men's 81kg (Pre-quarters and semis) 7:00 am onwards
Roller skating:
Vikram Ingale and Aryanpal Singh Ghuman - Men’s Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final)
Sanjana Bathula and Karthika Jagadeeshwaran - Women’s Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final)
Sepaktakraw:
India vs Japan - Men's Quadrant (Group match) at 11:30 AM
India vs China - Women's Quadrant (Group match)
India vs Lao - Women’s Quadrant (Group match)
Shooting:
Prithviraj Tondaiman, Darius Chenai and Zoravar Sandhu - Men's trap individual and team (Qualification - Phase 2 and team final) at 6:30 am onwards
Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Women's trap individual (Qualification - Phase 2 and team final) at 6:30 am onwards
Men's and women's trap (Final)
Squash: 8:30 am onwards
India vs Philippines - Mixed doubles (Pool D match)
India vs Pakistan - Mixed doubles (Pool A match)
India vs Pakistan - Mixed doubles (Pool D match)
India vs South Korea - Mixed Doubles (Pool A match)
Mahesh Mangaonkar vs Jonathan Reyes - Men's singles (Round of 32)
Volleyball:
India vs China - Women’s (Pool match) at 4:30 pm
Canoe/Kayaking:
Megha Pradeep: 200m women canoe heats at 7:00 AM
Soniya Devi: 500m women's kayak single at 7:26 AM