AT KKR, No One Is Allowed To Come Late For Practice Under New Coach Chandrakant Pandit, Says Captain Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) new coach Chandrakant Pandit is known to be a hard task master. The former India cricketer has coached several teams over the years to Ranji Trophy title and IPL 2023 will see him take over as coach of a T20 franchise for the first time in his career. Under his coaching, Madhya Pradesh won their first-ever Ranji Trophy title last year. Pandit has already won Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai and Vidarbha. New KKR captain Nitish Rana said that Pandit has begun to implement small but important changes in the team, starting with discipline. Rana said that 'Chandu sir' is not allowing anyone to come late to a practice session or to team bus. Rana hopes such good habits will result in success at the end of the season.

"Our new coach Chandrakant Pandit's cricket theories match with us Indian players in the KKR set up which is a good thing. Our overseas players are also coming in sync with the new plans. Chandu sir is reminding us about the small things that we tend to forget which was important when you are playing matches. Discipline is a big thing for Chandu sir. No one is allowed to come late to practice or to team bus in KKR," said Rana.

Rana, who has captained Delhi domestic team in the past, was named as interim captain of KKR after their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of at least the first half of the league. The 29-year-old batter says that he is going to give his best shot this year as leader.

"This is definitely a new tag of captaincy but I have been part of the leadership group in KKR for the last 2 to 3 years. I am very excited to lead KKR in IPL 2023," said Rana.

On the impact of new Impact Player rule in IPL, Rana said that the rule is a fresh development for each and every captain, including veteran MS Dhoni and as the tournament progresses, we will know know how to use it better tactically.