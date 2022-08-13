NewsCricket
Aur Khelo Kashmir Premier League: Twitter Reacts as Herschelle Gibbs replaced by Shan Watson in Legends League 2022

As soon as Gibbs was named in the World squad, Indian cricket fans were not so happy as he had played Pakistan government-backed Kashmir Premier League. And Indian cricket fans were convinced that he should not be allowed to play in India again. 

Aur Khelo Kashmir Premier League: Twitter Reacts as Herschelle Gibbs replaced by Shan Watson in Legends League 2022

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has been replaced by Australia's Shane Watson in the World Giant squad for the upcoming Legends League Cricket 2022 edition. The special match will be played on September 16 between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants. Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating in this match. The 4 teams' franchises will be announced soon who will be in franchise format will be competing in the Legends League Cricket Franchise format. Overall 15 matches will be played this season. 

As soon as Gibbs was named in the World squad, Indian cricket fans were not so happy as he had played Pakistan government-backed Kashmir Premier League. And Indian cricket fans were convinced that he should not be allowed to play in India again. 

Here's how the Indian fans reacted - 

