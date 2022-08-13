Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has been replaced by Australia's Shane Watson in the World Giant squad for the upcoming Legends League Cricket 2022 edition. The special match will be played on September 16 between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants. Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating in this match. The 4 teams' franchises will be announced soon who will be in franchise format will be competing in the Legends League Cricket Franchise format. Overall 15 matches will be played this season.

As soon as Gibbs was named in the World squad, Indian cricket fans were not so happy as he had played Pakistan government-backed Kashmir Premier League. And Indian cricket fans were convinced that he should not be allowed to play in India again.

Here's how the Indian fans reacted -

@SGanguly99 - Sorry to say You are a shameless person and a person of double standards and a hypocrite of the highest level by allowing Herschelle Gibbs to participate in the match next month.Kindly show your muscle power in this case.

I had respect for you a captain. — Shishir Iyengar (@shishir271) August 12, 2022

So Herschelle Gibbs has been invited to play for India's 75th Independence special match. The same guy who played in the Pakistani government backed separatist Kashmir Premier League. pic.twitter.com/0vJigoyRNQ August 12, 2022

@BCCI had vowed to ban Herschelle Gibbs from playing any sort of cricket in India because he had participated in Kashmir Premier League 2021 and gave statements against @BCCI. How did they include him in ROW now? — Vassant Kudchadkar (@iVassant) August 12, 2022

Why was Herschelle Gibbs included who made so many false allegations to @BCCI and joined Kashmir Premier League which was a political conspiracy against India #BCCI should immediately remove him from the team we are against as fan @SGanguly99 @JayShah @mufaddal_vohra — Surya (@GoluTheroy) August 12, 2022

South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs named in World Giants' squad to face India Maharajas at Kolkata next month. Gibbs was part of the Kashmir Premier League last season and had accused the BCCI of pressuring him to not play in the KPL. — Farid Khan ____ (@_FaridKhan) August 12, 2022

Herschelle Gibbs ko toh India mein cricket khelne se ban kiya thha na... Kashmir Premier League ko leke panga hua thha BCCI ke saath iska _ August 12, 2022

Herschelle gibbs hi na tha jo kpl me participate kiya tha. Jisko bcci ne india me koi cricket related kaam nahi milne ka threat diya tha . ?? — Ayush Raj (@choubeysandeep0) August 12, 2022