Legends League Cricket building further momentum and excitement among fans has added more iconic players like, Ian Butler (New Zealand), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Elton Chigumbura (Zimbabwe), Dhammika Prasad (Sri Lanka), Paras Khadka (Nepal), Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka), Christopher Mpofu (Zimbabwe) and Laxmi Ratan Shukla (India), for Season 2.

After the success of season 1, Legends League Cricket is back with a second season from September 20, to October 10, which features 4 privately owned franchises.

We've been working on something big behind the scenes, but now the bat's out of the kit bag. #LegendsLeagueCricket Season 2 is now coming to India!#BossLogonKaGame will be bigger than before - LIVE FROM INDIA. More exciting updates to follow soon.#BossGame #LLCT20 pic.twitter.com/3DJk1Pv0nM — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) July 23, 2022

Since, Legends League Cricket has announced its venue for Season 2 in India, there is tremendous excitement and interest seen among fans. In the previous weeks, it has added iconic and legendary players like, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muralitharan, Monty Panesar, Pravin Tambe, Naman Ojha, S. Badrinath, Stuart Binny, and Asghar Afghan. (Sourav Ganguly to play in Legends League? BCCI President breaks silence)

Here we go with the next 20 of the Twenty20. Legends League Cricket season 2 is getting BIGGER & BOLDER. More announcements soon@llct20#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #BossLogonKaGame #BossGame pic.twitter.com/HmDsNvmsCP July 23, 2022

Mitchell Johnson is also joining the party with a number of retired cricket stars including the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Reetinder Sodhi and Ashok Dinda. All the legendary cricketers will be part of upcoming players draft of the Legends League 2022. Moreover, recently retired Eoin Morgan will also feature in the legendary league with former Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera. (MI Reunion: Arjun Tendulkar meets Baby AB Dewald Brevis in Durham, England, check PIC here)

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "We are receiving huge response from fans and the cricket community, after the venue announcement, with the addition of Ian Butler, Mitchen McCleneghan, Chaminda Vaas and others, Season 2 becoming hotter day-by-day. We welcome these players to the Legends family and looking forward to seeing them recreate some best cricketing moments on the pitch."