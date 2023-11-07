trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685166
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

AUS Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Australia Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 39 in Mumbai, 2PM IST, November 7

Australia Vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 39 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS vs AFG, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
AUS Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Australia Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 39 in Mumbai, 2PM IST, November 7 Australia will face Afghanistan in match no. 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. (Source: X)

Five-time World Cup champions Australia will be up against Afghanistan in match no. 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. A win over Afghanistan will almost certainly book their berth in the semifinal stage, joining India and South Africa in the last four.

Pat Cummins-led side will be boosted by the return of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, who missed the last couple of matches due to different reasons. With Marsh and Maxwell back, two out of the three – Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green – will be sitting out this clash.

“Marsh’s here, he’s here at training today and Max is here as well so yeah, I assume they’re training and whether they’re available tomorrow I have no idea,” Steve Smith said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

Smith himself has been suffering from vertigo over the last few days and walked away from the training session on the eve of the match early. “I’ve had a bit of vertigo stuff the last day or so, so it’s just been a bit annoying. So, hopefully I can get through training today and be all good. But, yeah, it's not a nice place to be,” Smith informed.

Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 39 Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: November 7, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 39 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Travis Head, David Warner, Ibrahim Zadran, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 39 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith/Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

