LIVE Updates | AUS Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Pat Cummins Vs Hashmatullah Shahidi

Cricket World Cup 2023 (AUS vs AFG Score): Australia and Afghanistan will lock horns in match no. 39 of the ongoing ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The contest is expected to be a nail-biting thriller as both teams need to win this one to keep their qualification hopes alive for the semifinals. Afghanistan have produced a stellar campaign so far as they are coming into this contest with wins against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands standing sixth in the points table.

On the other hand, after a shaky start to the tournament, Pat Cummins-led side have got themselves back together and have won five games in a row to stand behind table toppers India and South Africa. A win for them will cement their spot in the semifinals hopefully.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 39 of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia vs Afghanistan.