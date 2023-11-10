AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 43 in Pune, 10:30 AM IST, November 11

Australia is set to face Bangladesh in their final league match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday. Overcoming a shaky start in India, Australia made a remarkable comeback with six consecutive victories, defeating strong teams such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and England. In their recent triumph against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Afghanistan set a competitive target of 291 runs, restricting Australia to 91 runs with seven wickets down early in the innings.

In an extraordinary display of skill, Glenn Maxwell played a pivotal role, scoring a double century and leading Australia to a thrilling three-wicket victory. Maxwell's exceptional performance has been hailed as one of the best individual efforts in ODI cricket. As Australia faces Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on November 11, Bangladesh, already eliminated from the competition, seeks redemption after securing only two wins – against Afghanistan in the opener and a three-wicket triumph against Sri Lanka in their last match.

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 43 Details

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: November 11, 10:30 Am IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 43 Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain: Adam Zampa

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 43 Predicted 11

AUS Probable XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

BAN Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No.43 Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Steven Smith