AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 43 in Pune, 10:30 AM IST, November 11

Australia is set to face Bangladesh in their final league match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday. Overcoming a shaky start in India, Australia made a remarkable comeback with six consecutive victories, defeating strong teams such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and England. In their recent triumph against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Afghanistan set a competitive target of 291 runs, restricting Australia to 91 runs with seven wickets down early in the innings.
In an extraordinary display of skill, Glenn Maxwell played a pivotal role, scoring a double century and leading Australia to a thrilling three-wicket victory. Maxwell's exceptional performance has been hailed as one of the best individual efforts in ODI cricket. As Australia faces Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on November 11, Bangladesh, already eliminated from the competition, seeks redemption after securing only two wins – against Afghanistan in the opener and a three-wicket triumph against Sri Lanka in their last match.
Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 43 Details
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Date & Time: November 11, 10:30 Am IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 43 Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Glenn Maxwell
Vice-captain: Adam Zampa
Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
Batters: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne
Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 43 Predicted 11
AUS Probable XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
BAN Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No.43 Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud
Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Steven Smith
