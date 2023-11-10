Sri Lanka Cricket Board Suspended By ICC: Turmoil Amidst Cricket World Cup 2023 Woes

In a shocking turn of events, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, sending shockwaves through the cricketing community. The suspension comes in the wake of the island nation's dismal performance in the 2023 World Cup and escalating government interference in cricket administration.

The ICC Decision: A Serious Breach

The ICC Board convened urgently on Friday and concluded that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member. The primary concern was the evident government interference in the governance, regulation, and administration of cricket in Sri Lanka. This decision follows a tumultuous week in Sri Lankan cricket, marked by controversy and chaos.

Troubles Begin: Post-World Cup Disaster

Sri Lanka's cricketing woes began after a devastating 302-run defeat to India in the 2023 World Cup, where the team managed only two wins in nine matches. The aftermath saw the entire cricket board sacked by the sports minister, plunging Sri Lankan cricket into a crisis. However, the board was reinstated by the court of appeal, leading to a complex situation within the cricketing body.

Government and Opposition Demands

Adding fuel to the fire, a joint government and opposition resolution in parliament demanded the resignation of the SLC's management. The political divide over the sacking further intensified the crisis, with the government proposing a new constitution for the governing body. This move was met with criticism, raising concerns about the autonomy of cricket administration in the country.

Chief Selector's Allegations: Unraveling a Conspiracy

Sri Lanka's chief selector, Pramodaya Wickramasinghe, alleged an "outside conspiracy" behind the team's dismal World Cup campaign. Wickramasinghe hinted at revealing details, creating intrigue and speculation around the circumstances leading to Sri Lanka's poor performance. The allegations add a layer of complexity to an already turbulent situation.

ICC's Next Steps and Historical Context

While the conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in the coming days, the situation draws parallels with Zimbabwe Cricket's suspension in 2019. Notably, Sri Lanka becomes the second Full Member to face ICC suspension in the last four years due to government interference, underlining the severity of the issue.