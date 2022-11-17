AUS vs ENG 1st ODI: Ashton Agar's CRAZY save at boundary to stop 6 goes viral, WATCH here

Ashton Agar had a terrific day in the field during the AUS vs ENG 1st ODI at Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 17). He pulled off a stunning run out from the point region to dismiss Liam Dawson before he flew in the air, almost caught the ball and then threw it back to the field to avoid a six being hit. That was some save from Agar and the video of the save has already gone viral on the internet. Dawid Malan had hit that shot in the 45th over, and it looked like going to six over deep mid-wicket region before Agar turned into a Superman and pulled off a brilliant save.

AUS VS ENG, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Dawid Malan ton takes England to strong total

A few balls later Malan departed after having scored 134 off 128 balls that included 12 fours and 4 sixes respectively. He was consistently on song and it required a brilliant save like that to stop the run flow. In the end, it was Agar only who took a safe catch to dismiss Malan.

Take a look at Agar's brilliant save at the boundary below:

At the end of the innings, England posted 287/9 in 50 overs after Australia won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first.

England got off to worst possible start, losing Jason Roy Philip Salt and Jason Roy early in the innings. James Vince too could not doo much with the bat in hand and departed while Buttler strokes 29 before being dismissed. England were 118/5 at the 24th over stage and from there they need a strong partnership.

He formed small stands with Dawson, Chris Jordan and David Willey to ensure England were not bowled out for a low total and remained in hunt for a win in the match. Australia needed 288 to win the first ODI by the time of writing of this article.