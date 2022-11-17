topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | AUS VS ENG, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Pat Cummins wins toss, Australia bowl 1st

Australia Vs England 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Hosts Oz will take on England in the first of three ODIs at the Adelaide Oval today.

Pat Cummins-led Australian team will take on newly crowned T20 World Champions England in the first of three ODIs at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 17). The series will be build-up for both sides in the lead up to the 50-over ODI World Cup in India next year.

Travis Head will replace retired former skipper Aaron Finch as the new opener along side David Warner in the first ODI. With Glenn Maxwell getting injured in a freak accident and breaking his leg, all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green will bolster the middle-order.

For England, all-rounder Ben Stokes remains retired from the 50-over format for now. But James Vince and Sam Billings will be looking to bolster their chances of securing a permanent berth in the defending ODI champions’ line-up. Fast bowler Olly Stone is set to return to the side as well playing his first ODI in four years while T20 World Cup 2022 ‘Player of the Tournament’ Sam Curran will look to continue his fine form in the ODI series as well.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald indicated that cricket in the country could start seeing players who would be playing in all three formats of the game. He also praised veteran opener David Warner for having the impressive capacity to play in all formats of the game for Australia, ahead of the first ODI.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Australia vs England first ODI at the Adelaide Oval HERE.

17 November 2022
08:22 AM

AUS vs ENG, Toss Update: Pat Cummins wins TOSS, Australia bowl 1st

New Australian ODI skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the first ODI. "It looks like a really good wicket that will stay the same throughout so we'll try and chase something down tonight. We're really excited. We've had a good freshen up the last week," Cummins says at the toss.

08:09 AM

1st ODI, AUS vs ENG: Luke Wood set to make DEBUT

We'll have a debut from England as Luke Wood is handed his maiden ODI cap by Phil Salt. We are moments away from the toss for the first ODI now.

08:06 AM

AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details

Pat Cummins will lead Australia for the first time in ODI after the retirement of regular skipper Aaron Finch. Australia will take on new T20 World Champions and reigning ODI champions England in the first of three ODIs at the Adelaide Oval today.

Check Live Streaming details of Australia vs England 1st ODI here.

08:03 AM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Australia vs England first ODI today.

