AUS vs ENG 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs ENG 1st T20I match in Perth, 140 PM IST, October 9

Australia will take on England in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Sunday (October 9). Expect fireworks aplenty as the likes of David Warner, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Glenn Maxwell will come together to compete in the series. Australia just thrashed West Indies in both the T20Is they played against each other. England, on the other hand, are coming into this contest with 4-3 series win over Pakistan in Pakistan. Buttler was not a part of the playing 11 in all those seven games and he will return to action today vs Aussies. He will be hoping to get some runs under the belt before the World Cup.

Australia have a plenty of concerns going into the World Cup, which they would definitely like to address to in the this series. Number 1 is the position at which captain Finch bats. He dropped down to No 4 vs West Indies, a decision which worked in first match. But with Cameron Green not there in World Cup squad, who is going to replace him in the big ticket tournament at the top. The other concern is Steve Smith's form. He is supposed to be the anchor of the side but his strike rate has been a concern. There are plenty of power-hitters to follow but Smith and out of form Finch consume a lot of deliveries before they arrive to the crease.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG 1st T20I Probable XIs

Australia Predicted Playing Line-up: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis

England Predicted Playing Line-up: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Sam Curran