Australia vs England 1st T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG 1st T20I online and on TV?

Aaron Finch's Australia will take on Jos Buttler's England in the 1st T20I of the three-match series today on October 9 (Sunday). Australia just finished with their 2-match T20I series vs West Indies which they won 2-0. England, on the other hand, are coming into the competition with a 4-3 series win recently over Pakistan in Pakistan. Both these teams will have the last chance to test their best playing 11 for one last time before the T20 World Cup begins from October 16 with the qualifying round. Australia and England are among the top contenders for this year's title. While Australia are defending champions and are playing at home, England under Buttler are favourites.

Australia have a plenty of concerns going into the World Cup, which they would definitely like to address to in the this series. Number 1 is the position at which captain Finch bats. He dropped down to No 4 vs West Indies, a decision which worked in first match. But with Cameron Green not there in World Cup squad, who is going to replace him in the big ticket tournament at the top. The other concern is Steve Smith's form. He is supposed to be the anchor of the side but his strike rate has been a concern. There are plenty of power-hitters to follow but Smith and out of form Finch consume a lot of deliveries before they arrive to the crease.

England too will be looking to find a stable opening combination. Alex Hales and Phil Salt opened in Pakistan in absence of Buttler. But with captain, one has to be dropped. Let's who Buttler sticks with.

Ahead of Sunday's first T20I match between Australia and England; here is all you need to know:

Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) Predicted Playing 11s

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid