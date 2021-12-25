AUS vs ENG 3rd Test, Ashes 2021 Live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England 3rd Test match live in India?

Australia have illustrated the depth of their fast bowling stocks by handing Scott Boland a surprise debut in the third Ashes test against England, which starts at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, who plays his domestic cricket at the MCG, will become the first indigenous Australian test player since Jason Gillespie played his last match in 2006 when he receives his baggy green cap on Sunday.

England made four changes to the side that lost the second test in Adelaide as they bid to keep the Ashes series alive, recalling fast bowler Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach at the expense of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

Batters Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley will feature for the first time this series, replacing Rory Burns and Ollie Pope.

Boland came into the Australia squad on Monday as pace-bowling cover with Josh Hazlewood sidelined by a side strain and Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser suffering the after-effects of playing in the second test in Adelaide.

Playing XI

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (vc), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Where will Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test match be played?

The third Ashes Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

When and what time will Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test match begin?

The Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test match will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Sunday (December 26th). The toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test match in India?

The Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test match will be telecasted live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test match?

The Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test match can be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.

With Reuters inputs