AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs ENG 3rd T20 match in Canberra, 140 PM IST, October 14
Australia vs England Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs England 3rd T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS vs ENG, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Aaron Finch’s Australia will take on Jos Buttler-led England in the third and final T20I match of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday (October 14). England have already the series 2-0 after winning the first two T20I matches – both by eight runs.
T20 World Champions Australia will look to finish the series on a high before they defend their world title at the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 next week. Legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy is not happy with the performance of the top-order batters such as David Warner, T20I skipper Aaron Finch and allrounder Glenn Maxwell with days to go for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at home, with the trio posting scores of 4, 13 and 8 respectively in the second T20I against England as the hosts lost the series.
England, led by Jos Buttler, defeated Australia – the defending T20 World champions – by eight runs in Canberra on October 12 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Healy termed the glaring batting issues a ‘real concern’.
“I’ve got a real concern that we’ve got too many weapons (batters) out of form, and we might need to put in some more secure batting types,” Healy told SENQ Breakfast.
Healy is concerned about Finch’s form, which forced the 35-year-old top-order batter to recently retire from One-day International cricket to focus on T20I cricket. The former cricketer said Finch might not last in the World Cup if is unable find his rhythm.
“I’ve got some real concerns, as did the commentators last night, on Aaron Finch’s form," said Healy, adding, “What he’s doing technically at the crease is just unsound at the moment and he’s not going to last in the World Cup unless he finds some real rhythm and it’s not there.
“At the moment the way he’s playing, he’s got to hit the ball dead-set in the middle of the bat to clear the field, because he’s got no momentum going through the ball. He miss-hit just one side of centre last night and he was caught and he was really frustrated. It is feeling bad for Finch at the crease, so he’s got to find something or he’s on the bench and Steve Smith’s opening,” added Healy.
Match Details
Australia vs England 3rd T20 match
Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra
Date & Time: October 14 at 140 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app
AUS vs ENG 3rd T20 match Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes
Bowlers: Mark Wood, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins
Captain: Jos Buttler
Vice-captain: Dawid Malan
Australia vs England 3rd T20 Predicted 11
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins
England: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (C), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
