AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Weather News: Rain to play spoilsport in Melbourne today for Aaron Finch, Jos Buttler's sides? Check here

Aaron Finch's Australia and Jos Buttler's England will take each other on in an all-important clash in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 today. Both teams are coming into this game with a win and loss each earlier and this game becomes a sort of mus-win encounter. A loss here may result in either of the sides having a tough time to qualify for the semi-finals. But there is one more hurdle they they both must cross to play the match. That is the weather and that is something not in their control as well.

The Afghanistan vs Ireland match scheduled right before this match at MCG was washed out.

It is continuously raining in Melbourne and the news is not that great for Australia vs England match as well. Weather.com is predicting 83 percent chances of rain throughout the day in Melbourne going into the night. The Aus vs Eng contest starts at 7.30 pm local time but the rain might still continue to come down. At best, there is a chance of a rain-curtailed game.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out in this group if the match gets washed out. Australia and England will be left with just 2 points with just 2 more games remaining. It will then become a tournament of ifs and buts for them. The Group 1 is already in a fix right now with Australia going down to New Zealand and Ireland beating England.

The toss has been delayed at the MCG ahead of the Super 12 clash between Afghanistan and Ireland.#T20WorldCup | #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/DV7vXtj36S— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2022

Afghanistan seem to be the worst hit by the rain as their two matches have been washed out now due to rain while they lost one vs England. Afghanistan would have surely liked to play Ireland, against whom chances of winning were far more. But that game has also been washed outl leaving them with less chances of qualifying for the semis despite no fault of theirs.