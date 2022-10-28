Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Match ABANDONED due to RAIN
AFG vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check Live Scorecard and Updates from Afghanistan vs Ireland match here.
The famous win over England at the same ground was arguably Ireland’s greatest ever T20I win in men’s competition, and has given Andrew Balbirnie’s side a chance of springing a surprise in Group 1. But that chance will disappear if the Irish can’t get another win on the board against a dangerous Afghanistan outfit in the Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022.
Ireland won a five-match T20I series over Friday’s opponents in the summer, fittingly winning the fifth and deciding match on DLS Method in Belfast. But the three wins in that series were Ireland’s first against Afghanistan since 2013, following a dismal run that had seen them lose 12 times on the spin before a dramatic tie in March 2020.
Good morning from a new day of ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022!
Talking of spin, it is the Afghan spin trio who are likely to cause Ireland problems in Melbourne. It was notable that England’s spinners had reasonable success despite defeat, with Liam Livingstone taking three wickets and Adil Rashid bowling tidily as the Irish struggled to cope with the turning ball. And Afghanistan’s spinners are among the most fearsome unit in the world, so more struggles could be ahead.
Check Live Scores and Updates from Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match here.
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Match abandoned without toss
It's OFFICIAL now, the Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 match has been abandoned without toss. Back-to-back matches for Afghanistan have been abandoned now due to rain, after their game against Ireland suffered the same fate. We now wait to find out if Australia vs England game will get underway at the same venue in MCG in a few hours time.
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Inspection DELAYED due to rain
Umpires Aleem Dar and Adrian Holdstock walked out of the MCG tunnel with umbrellas up. They saw the drizzle continuing and went back. The next inspection is scheduled for when the rain stops in Melbourne.
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: All about 'PAK BEAN' Controversy
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are embroiled in the 'PAK Mr Bean' controversy on social after Zimbabwe's incredible one-run win over Pakistan on Thursday night at Perth.
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: BAD news from MCG
The covers have come back on at MCG. It has started raining again in Melbourne. The inspection is scheduled for less than half an hour time.
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Points Table Scenario
Covers are coming on and off at the MCG due to rain. Let's look at the Group 1 Points Table scenario. Ireland will move up two places to No. 2 in the table, while Afghanistan will also climb as many steps to No. 4. But if Ireland win, they will become table toppers albeit for a short while; if Afghanistan win, they will jump up to No. 2.
Ireland stun England
Australia bounce back against Sri Lanka
New Zealand and Afghanistan share the points#T20WorldCup Group 1 has been shaken up!
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Umpire inspection in 1 hour
The rain has relented at the MCG and the covers are coming off. The umpires have scheduled an inspection in an hour's time from now -- 1030am (IST). We will start to lose overs in this Super 12 games between Afghanistan and Ireland surely.
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain continues at MCG
The toss between Afghanistan and Ireland has been delayed indefinitely as it countinues to pour down at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Fans are waiting for the first of the two games to get underway at the 'G'. In the second match World Champions Australia will take on England.
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain DELAYS toss in Melbourne
We were moments away from the toss in the Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 game but rain has returned at the MCG. The toss will most certainly be delayed. Stay tuned for more updates here.
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Live streaming details
Ireland are on a high after defeating England in their last Group 1 match. Andrew Balbirnie's side face dangerous Afganistan team in their next clash.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Ireland here.
