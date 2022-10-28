Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Match ABANDONED due to RAIN

The famous win over England at the same ground was arguably Ireland’s greatest ever T20I win in men’s competition, and has given Andrew Balbirnie’s side a chance of springing a surprise in Group 1. But that chance will disappear if the Irish can’t get another win on the board against a dangerous Afghanistan outfit in the Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland won a five-match T20I series over Friday’s opponents in the summer, fittingly winning the fifth and deciding match on DLS Method in Belfast. But the three wins in that series were Ireland’s first against Afghanistan since 2013, following a dismal run that had seen them lose 12 times on the spin before a dramatic tie in March 2020.

Good morning from a new day of ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022!



Are you ready to enjoy today's clashes?#AFGvIRE #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/x8pmqoEUcc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 28, 2022

Talking of spin, it is the Afghan spin trio who are likely to cause Ireland problems in Melbourne. It was notable that England’s spinners had reasonable success despite defeat, with Liam Livingstone taking three wickets and Adil Rashid bowling tidily as the Irish struggled to cope with the turning ball. And Afghanistan’s spinners are among the most fearsome unit in the world, so more struggles could be ahead.

Check Live Scores and Updates from Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match here.