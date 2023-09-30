AUS Vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Squads, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Australia Vs Netherlands Warm Up Cricket World Cup 2023 Match In Thiruvananthapuram, 2pm IST, September 30

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to begin in a few days with the warm-up games already started to take place in India. The fifth practice game of the tournament will be played on Saturday between Australia and the Netherlands. Key players like David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Marsh - all have hit form and will be dangerous in this tournament.

The batting-friendly Greenfield International Stadium is anticipated to help the batters once more. While spinners will be essential in the middle overs of the game, pacers may receive some assistance towards the end of the contest. The Australia vs Netherlands clash is one of three games taking place in India at the same time of the Warm-up fixtures of 2023 World Cup.

AUS vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Scott Edwards

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (vc)

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc (c), Pat Cummins, Logan van Beek

Predicted XI

Australia: David Warner, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib-Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Colin Ackermann, Saqib Zulfiqar, Bas de Leede

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Sean Abbott