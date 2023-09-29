trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668873
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Jos Buttler

India vs England (IND vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: R Ashwin Takes Center Stage

Live India vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match: Over the past four weeks, the Indian cricket team has had an extensive travel itinerary, going from Bangalore to Colombo, Pallekele, back to Colombo, Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. They've now reached Guwahati in India's northeast to start their World Cup campaign with a warm-up match against England. India, arriving from Rajkot via charter flight, held an optional training session attended by Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, and Shardul Thakur. In contrast, England endured a grueling 38-hour road trip from London to Guwahati with layovers in Dubai and Mumbai. England will stay in Guwahati for both warm-up games, while India heads south to Thiruvananthapuram for their second warm-up against the Netherlands on October 2.

England has had recent success against India in ICC tournaments, especially in the T20 World Cup semi-final last year and the 2019 ODI World Cup league stage. In the Indian squad, notable inclusions are Kuldeep Yadav, making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, and R Ashwin, who joins due to Axar Patel's injury. Ashwin's ability to bat at No. 8 could give him an edge. England, fresh from a series win against New Zealand, brings back Ben Stokes and Harry Brook. Both teams face the challenge of adapting to spin-friendly conditions as they vie to defend their World Cup titles, similar to West Indies and Australia in the past. Check LIVE Score from India vs England ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Here.

29 September 2023
23:30 PM

LIVE IND vs ENG Warm-Up Match: England Squad

Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson

23:00 PM

LIVE IND vs ENG Warm-Up Match: India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

22:27 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News live coverage of India vs England Warm-Up Match In ICC ODI World Cup 2023. For over-by-over updates from the match stay tuned with Zee News.

