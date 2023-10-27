AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

In a high-stakes showdown at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia and New Zealand are gearing up for a pivotal clash with their sights set on a coveted semifinal berth. This critical match is scheduled for Saturday, October 28th, at 10:30 AM local time in the picturesque Dharamsala, India. The anticipation surrounding this encounter is fueled by the unique dynamic of camaraderie and rivalry shared between the Australian and Kiwi players. Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, expressed the sentiment, noting that the friendship off the field only intensifies the desire to triumph on it.

Australia's journey in the tournament has been marked by resilience and determination, rebounding impressively after early setbacks against India and South Africa. They have notched convincing victories against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands, with Glenn Maxwell's scintillating century adding to their resurgence. New Zealand's stand-in skipper, Tom Latham, recognizes that Australia will bring their A-game, and he expects a fierce contest. The historical record at World Cups slightly favors Australia, with eight wins out of eleven clashes. However, New Zealand boasts an impressive tournament track record, having secured four wins out of five games. As both teams prepare to take the field, they are well aware of the stakes, with a semifinal spot hanging in the balance. The Australia vs. New Zealand match promises an enthralling battle, with each side determined to secure their passage to the knockout stage of the tournament. The stage is set for a clash that cricket fans won't want to miss.

Aussie practice session at Dharamshala ahead of AUS vs NZ. pic.twitter.com/nQleYYV6O6 — Tim Bhau (@Tim_Bhau) October 27, 2023

Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 Details

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Date & Time: October 10, 10:30 pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 7 Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham