Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 27 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch AUS vs NZ World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

In a critical ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 showdown, Australia and New Zealand are set to battle for a semifinal spot. The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 28th, at 10:30 AM local time in Dharamsala, India. Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, anticipates an intense contest, considering the camaraderie shared with the Kiwi players, making victory all the more compelling. Australia has rebounded impressively after early losses to India and South Africa, securing wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands, with Glenn Maxwell's blazing century adding to their momentum. New Zealand's stand-in captain, Tom Latham, expects Australia to be at their best, acknowledging their recent form. Australia has dominated World Cup clashes with eight victories in eleven matchups, while New Zealand boasts a strong tournament record with four wins in five games. Both teams will field strong lineups for the crucial encounter.



When is Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 going to take place?

The Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 will take place on Saturday, October 27.

Where is Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 going to take place?

The Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 will be held at the HPCA Stadium in Dharmshala.

What time will Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 start?

The Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss for the match will be held at 10 AM.

Where can I watch Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 on TV in India?

The Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 in India?

The Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 27 will be available for live streaming for free on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch live streaming on a subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 7 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult