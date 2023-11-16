SA vs AUS: Astrologer Predicts Winner Of Second World Cup Semi-Final Who Will Clash With India On Sunday

The second semi-final game of the ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to witness South Africa taking on Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today (November 16, 2023). Indian fans are extra interested in this clash as whoever wins the match will face the Indian team on Sunday's (November 19) final. So will Temba Bavuma's South Africa win the match or will Pat Cummins' Australia surge ahead? The last time these two teams faced each other was in the 10th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 when the Proteas clinched a 134-run win against Australia in Lucknow. Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts a fierce battle on the cricket pitch, with both Australia and South Africa giving their all to claim the final spot. As he points out, the stakes are high, and the tension is palpable as the teams vie for glory.

SA vs AUS: Who Will Win - Astrological Perspectives

According to astrological insights, Australian skipper Pat Cummins boasts a formidable and brilliant horoscope, indicating a strong potential for leading his team to victory. However, the South African captaincy situation complicates the predictions, says Pandit Jagannath Guruji. He adds, "If Temba Bavuma captains, his horoscope shines brighter than Cummins', suggesting a potential triumph for the Proteas. Should Aidan Markram lead, the scales tip in Australia's favour. Cummins' horoscope appears more favourable, hinting at a potential Australian victory."

AUS vs SA: An Exciting Match Ahead

Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji posted the following on X (formerly Twitter):

ICC World Cup 2023: How AUS, SA Fared So Far

Temba Bavuma's South Africa had a great campaign at the extravagant tournament. After winning seven out of their nine league games they ended in second place on the tournament's standings. On the other hand, Australia had a sloppy start to the tournament after losing their first two games. However, they gained momentum later in the tournament and maintained a seven-match winning streak. The Aussies ended their league stage in third place with 14 points. Whichever team wins will face the 'Men in Blue' in the final of the tournament on Sunday in Ahmedabad.