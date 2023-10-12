AUS Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Australia Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 10 in Lucknow, 2PM IST, October 12

South Africa will go up against five-time world champions Australia in match No. 10 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. The Proteas have started their campaign on a flying note, thrashing Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opening match after posting the highest-ever score in a World Cup game – 428 runs – in New Delhi last week.

Pat Cummins-led Australia, on the other hand, slipped up against hosts India in Chennai on Sunday and lost their opening fixture by six wickets. Australia will be boosted by the return to fitness of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is expected to replace struggling Cameron Green in the lineup. “He’s fit so yeah, we’ll announce a team tomorrow but it’s a ground he knows pretty well. I think chatting to him and a couple of other guys, it’s probably in a bit of a different condition to what it is for IPL. The wicket looks really good so yeah, he’s someone we’ll look at pretty closely,” Cummins said about Stoinis return to his IPL home ground in Lucknow.

The South Africans will also consider making one change – bring in chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi to replace pacer Gerald Coetzee, looking at the nature of the Lucknow track.

Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 Details

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: October 12, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Steven Smith

Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee/Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi