LIVE Updates | AUS Vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Check Both The Squads

Australia Vs South Africa (AUS Vs SA), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Pat Cummins and Co look for first win of the tournament against Proteas Men
Australia are aiming a comeback in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. They got off to a bad start in the tournament with a loss against hosts India in their first match which took place in Chennai. They are playing South Africa, who kickstarted their campaign with a thumping win over Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.
Australia and South Africa play at the Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, which is hosting its first match. All eyes will be on the likes of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as well as South Africa's batters Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen. The Proteas have an explosive batting unit while Aussies bowling is what makes them special. It will be a battle between the bowlers of Australia with South Africa batters.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Updates: Check squads
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis
AUS VS SA LIVE: Cummins Vs Bavuma
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 10 of Cricket World Cup 2023 between Australia and South Africa. The match starts at 2 pm IST tomorrow with the toss taking place at 1.30 pm. Watch this space for all latest developments related to the match.