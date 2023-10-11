LIVE Updates | AUS Vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Check Both The Squads

Australia are aiming a comeback in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. They got off to a bad start in the tournament with a loss against hosts India in their first match which took place in Chennai. They are playing South Africa, who kickstarted their campaign with a thumping win over Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

Australia and South Africa play at the Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, which is hosting its first match. All eyes will be on the likes of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as well as South Africa's batters Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen. The Proteas have an explosive batting unit while Aussies bowling is what makes them special. It will be a battle between the bowlers of Australia with South Africa batters.

Check Highlights Scores and Updates from Australia Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.