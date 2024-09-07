AUS Vs SCO 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia Vs Scotland Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

A fine record-breaking century by Australian wicketkeeper-batter Jos Inglis and a devastating spell by all-rounder Marcus Stoinis helped the Aussies secure a 70-run win over Scotland in the second T20I at Edinburgh on Friday. With this win, Australia has won the three-match series 2-0.

Scotland elected to field first and got the big wicket of Travis Head for a golden duck by Brad Currie, who also got Jake Fraser McGurk for 16 runs in 15 balls. Australia was reduced to 23/2 in 3.2 overs. At the end of powerplay, Australia was 55/2, with Inglis and Cameron Green at the crease. Inglis was brutalising Scotland bowlers, particularly Brad Wheal. Inglis reached his half-century in just 20 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

The Australia vs Scotland 3rd T20I match will be played on Monday, September 01.

Halfway through the innings, Australia was 100/2 in 10 overs. The 92-run partnership between Green and Inglis was broken by Currie, who caught and bowled Green for 36 in 29 balls, with two fours and two sixes. Australia was 115/3 in 11.4 overs.

Inglis reached his century, his second in T20Is, in just 43 balls, breaking his and Aaron Finch's record for fastest century for Australia in this format, which earlier came in 47 balls. His knock had seven fours and seven sixes before he was dismissed by Chris Sole for 106 in 49 balls.

Marcus Stoinis (20* in 20 balls, with a six) and Tim David (17* in seven balls, with a four and two sixes) guided Australia to 196/4 in their 20 overs. Currie (3/37) was the top bowler for Scotland.

In the run-chase of 197 runs, Scotland was not really a threat, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Before the powerplay, Scotland was reduced to 44/3, reaching their fifty run mark in 6.1 overs.

Brandon McMullen (59 in 42 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) did some heavy lifting for Scotland as wickets kept falling. But nobody could support him. Scotland reached the 100-run mark in 11.5 overs but skittled out for just 126 runs in 16.4 overs. Inglis secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

Stoinis (4/23) was the top bowler for Australia and Green picked up two wickets. Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott picked up a wicket each.