Australia vs Sri Lanka 2022

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 1st T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground from 1.40 PM IST February 11

Check AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction for Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 1st T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground from 1.40 PM IST February 11
Australia's Glenn Maxwell will be in action against Sri Lanka in the 1st T20 at the SCG. (Source: Twitter)

Australia have made two changes to the team which claimed their first Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in November for the first match of a five-game T20 series against Sri Lanka. With David Warner rested, the top run-scorer in the domestic T20 competition, Ben McDermott, will open the batting with captain Aaron Finch for Friday’s (February 11) match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Josh Inglis comes in for Mitch Marsh and will play solely as a batsman while Matthew Wade is the wicketkeeper. Finch on Thursday (February 10) endorsed Andrew McDonald as Justin Langer’s permanent replacement and echoed the comments of his Test counterpart Pat Cummins by saying the next coach must be ‘more collaborative’.

McDonald, who has acted as an assistant to Langer since 2019, has the chance to audition for a permanent stay after being installed as interim head coach. Finch indicated that McDonald was the right fit for a permanent position beyond the Sri Lanka series.

Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

Date & Time: February 11th at 1.40 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Netword and SonyLiv website and app

Australia vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott

Batters: Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (C), Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

AUS vs SL Playing XIs

Australia: Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ SRI LANKA Dream11 Player List/ AUSTRALIA Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Australia vs Sri Lanka/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.

