Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Ranveer Singh's co-actor from 83 film, is now a TEST cricketer for West Indies; Read HERE

Tagenarine Chanderpaul made his Test debut in the first Test against Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth on November 30 (Wednesday). Many know him as son of West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul. What many don't know is that Tagenarine had made his film debut even before he made his international debut. Yes, you read that correctly. Those who went to watch Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, a film on India's 1983 World Cup victory, might have missed Tagenarine in that film. Because the focus was largely on the onscreen Kapil Dev and other Indian cricketers played by brilliant actors in hindi cinema, not much focus went on who played the West Indies cricketers on the screen.

There was a certain Larry Gomes in the 1983 side of West Indies and Tagenarine played him in the film. A picture has went viral on the social media website Twitter where Tagenarine has taken a selfie with Ranveer and Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Kapil's wife Romi in the film.

Take a look at Tagenarine Chanderpaul's PIC with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from the 83 film below:

I think he's the first actor with a professional movie experience to play test cricket for Windies __ Tagenarine played Larry Gomes in 83. https://t.co/jiV1esjaj8 pic.twitter.com/6nQiBKIX5T — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi _ (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) November 30, 2022

Tagnarine was born on May 31 in Georgetown of Guyana. He is an opening batter and bowls leg break if needed. He bats left-handed. He has featured in 51 First-Class matches, scoring 2844 runs with a highest score of 184, averaging 35.55. In List A cricket, he has played 19 matches, scoring 551 runs at an average of 29.

Not to forget, Chanderpaul batted together once in a fifty-over game for Guyana Jaguars. That was a rare incident of a father-son duo batting together in a official game.

All eyes will be on the Junior Chanderpaul when he takes on he likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in the first Test at the Perth.