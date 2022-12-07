AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs WI 2nd Test match in Perth Stadium, 750 AM IST, December 8

Australia will take on West Indies in the second Test match at Adelaide Oval from December 8. Riding on double centuries from Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia scored 598 in the first innings of the last match. In reply, West Indies got bowled out for 283 in their first innings and the Aussies declared for 182/2 in the third innings of the match. During WI's chase, Brathwaite scored a ton and Chanderpaul scored 45 runs but Nathan Lyon took six wickets to hand the game in Australia's hand as West Indies were bundled out for 333. West Indies would be hoping for a better finish in this match and will eye to level the series 1-1 after losing the first game.

Steve Smith will lead Australia as the captain as Pat Cummins has been ruled out due to injury. Notably, it's the first time Smith will be lead Australia in a Test match since the Sandpaper Gate.

My Dream11 Team - AUS vs WI 2nd Test

Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Nkrumah Bonner

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Kemar Roach

AUS vs WI 2nd Test probable playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Steve Smith(C), Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey, Mitchell Starc, A Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, SM Boland

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Kraigg Brathwaite(C), Jermaine Blackwood, T Chanderpaul, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, J Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales